Missing elderly couple found dead in vehicle

Two men are behind bars after allegedly stealing an ATM from a Rochester hotel.More >>
A woman is arrested after police say she hit a road sign before going into a ditch.More >>
Forecasters say a major winter storm is expected to power through northeast and eastern Iowa.More >>
Authorities say an elderly couple from central Minnesota reported missing along with a man who lived with them has been found dead in their vehicle.More >>
A student march against gun violence will take place in Rochester's Peace Plaza Saturday.More >>
The Trump administration said Thursday that it would exempt some allies from 25 percent steel and 10 percent aluminum tariffs on imports that go into effect on Friday.More >>
He says his platform will be to ensure that Rochester remains a safe and secure city, with a focus on economic diversity, workforce development and affordable housing.More >>
President Trump tweets that McMaster has done "an outstanding job & will always remain my friend." He says Bolton will take over April 9.More >>
With elections coming in the near future, KTTC is starting a poll to see how each candidate is fairing in our viewing area.More >>
It's an easy catch for an Olmsted County Deputy, after an apparent drunk driver stops behind her squad car on the side of Broadway Avenue.More >>
