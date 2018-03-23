Rochester student march against gun violence set for Saturday - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester student march against gun violence set for Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A student march against gun violence will take place in Rochester's Peace Plaza Saturday.

It comes after more than a month after the Florida school shooting that killed 17 people. 

Saturday's event gets underway at 10 a.m. and coincides with demonstrations taking place all throughout the country, including "March for Our Lives" taking place at the nation's capitol. 

