Rochester chase ends with a car on the sidewalk

A law enforcement chase, in Rochester, ends with a car on a sidewalk.

According to Olmsted County deputies, the chase began after a report of a stolen vehicle. The caller who tipped them, said the driver had warrants out for arrest.

The chase ended in a crash at 4th Street and 10th Avenue Southeast. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment and we're told the driver could face a possible DUI charge and is currently in custody for the warrants.

