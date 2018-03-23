Rochester chase ends with a car on the sidewalk - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester chase ends with a car on the sidewalk

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A law enforcement chase, in Rochester, ends with a car on a sidewalk.

According to Olmsted County deputies, the chase began after a report of a stolen vehicle. The caller who tipped them, said the driver had warrants out for arrest.

The chase ended in a crash at 4th Street and 10th Avenue Southeast. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment and we're told the driver could face a possible DUI charge and is currently in custody for the warrants.

We will have new details on what happened on the NewsCenter at Noon.

