Rochester chase ends with a car on the sidewalk

A student march against gun violence will take place in Rochester's Peace Plaza Saturday.More >>
According to Olmsted County deputies, the chase began after a report of a stolen vehicle.More >>
The Trump administration said Thursday that it would exempt some allies from 25 percent steel and 10 percent aluminum tariffs on imports that go into effect on Friday.More >>
He says his platform will be to ensure that Rochester remains a safe and secure city, with a focus on economic diversity, workforce development and affordable housing.More >>
President Trump tweets that McMaster has done "an outstanding job & will always remain my friend." He says Bolton will take over April 9.More >>
Governor Mark Dayton signed a bill Thursday that provides $10 million in emergency funding to keep repairs on track.More >>
Albert Lea-area healthcare advocates made a trip to St. Paul Thursday to discuss rural healthcare issues with elected representatives.More >>
Beginning on July 1st, Rochester Community and Technical College will have a new president, Dr. Jeffery Boyd, the current provost at Tidewater Community College in Virginia.More >>
The Gamehaven Council of the Boy Scouts of America got together to honor those that put in the hours that sometimes go unnoticed.More >>
It's an easy catch for an Olmsted County Deputy, after an apparent drunk driver stops behind her squad car on the side of Broadway Avenue.More >>
The Trump administration said Thursday that it would exempt some allies from 25 percent steel and 10 percent aluminum tariffs on imports that go into effect on Friday.More >>
With elections coming in the near future, KTTC is starting a poll to see how each candidate is fairing in our viewing area.More >>
He says his platform will be to ensure that Rochester remains a safe and secure city, with a focus on economic diversity, workforce development and affordable housing.More >>
Austin police are asking the owner of a pit bull that was shot by a police officer to come forward.More >>
Two workers were badly injured in a terrible tree-trimming accident in Rogers, Minnesota just before noon on Wednesday. A tree-trimming crew using a tracked vehicle with a hydraulic lift bucket slid on icy wet ground and toppled over onto an ice-covered pond on private property. The two workers were pinned under the machinery as it crashed through the ice.More >>
