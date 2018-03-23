New Rochester Mayoral candidate: Charles O'Connell - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

New Rochester Mayoral candidate: Charles O'Connell

A man now working as a Security Intelligence Specialist for Mayo Clinic says he is running for Mayor of Rochester.

Charles O'Connell says after serving in the Minnesota National Guard for 29 years, now with the rank of Lt. Colonel, he's ready to lead and guide Rochester to grow and change.

O'Connell says his platform will be to ensure that Rochester remains a safe and secure city, with a focus on economic diversity, workforce development and affordable housing. 

