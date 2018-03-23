MNLARS emergency fix funding approved

The state's troubled driver's registration system, known as MNLARS, is getting some emergency help.

Governor Mark Dayton signed a bill Thursday that provides $10 million in emergency funding to keep repairs on track.

The state senate and house passed the measure earlier in the day.

MNLARS has been having trouble since its launch last summer, frustrating drivers and administrators with glitches and long delays.

The $10 million is part of a larger request of $43 million for a complete fix.