RCTC introduces new president-designate

Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) has been under interim presidency since 2016 and this week they made the final push for naming their new president.

On Thursday, RCTC introduced their new president-designate, Dr. Jeffery Boyd, who spoke about the honor and what to expect with him at the helm.

"Is that you know how to smile and treat people well and people will treat you well in return and that's what I've always believed in. I believe that you know, the achievements of any organization is the combined efforts of each individual," said Boyd.

His speech also made a strong impression on student leaders, who were involved in helping decide on Boyd.

"Well he's really great interpersonally and he cares a lot about the students. It's not just a job to him, it's an opportunity. Not only that, but he's very humble in everything, up on stage he clearly downplays himself, but he's a great guy. He has an excellent reputation coming in here," said RCTC Student Center Vice President, Carter McKenzie.

Despite all of those great characteristics students see in him, Boyd makes sure to emphasize it isn't just about him, but the entire college working to come together.

"What I look forward to most, is getting to know each of you better and my office door will always be open. Because I do believe in relationships and I believe that you know no one of us is smarter than all of us together. And to hear your input, to hear your expertise, as I always say I can't teach biology, but I have some great biology instructors that can," added Boyd.

Boyd is currently the provost at Tidewater Community College in Virginia and he will officially assume the presidency on July 1st.