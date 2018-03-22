Boy Scouts honor volunteers for their hard work

The Gamehaven Boy Scouts Council met tonight to honor those you don't usually think of when it comes to the Boy Scouts.

Tonight's ceremony was about honoring the volunteers of the Boy Scouts, some who have been serving for several decades.

KTTC's Jacob Murphey spent the night emceeing the event and being apart of handing out prestigious awards, such as the Silver Beaver Award, which is the highest award a local council can give.

"The only way we get things done is through our volunteers so without them we can't function. To recognize them for their great work makes me feel good, because a lot of times it goes unthanked, they do it because they love what they're doing, they do it because they love working with youth," said Jason Dugan, Gamehaven Council Boy Scout Executive/CEO.

The three silver beaver recipients this year were Jeff Almond, Walt Borlund and Tom Fink.