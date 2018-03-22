Department says two guards assaulted Wednesday at Fort Dodge prison

Governor Mark Dayton signed a bill Thursday that provides $10 million in emergency funding to keep repairs on track.More >>
Albert Lea-area healthcare advocates made a trip to St. Paul Thursday to discuss rural healthcare issues with elected representatives.More >>
The Trump administration said Thursday that it would exempt some allies from 25 percent steel and 10 percent aluminum tariffs on imports that go into effect on Friday.More >>
Beginning on July 1st, Rochester Community and Technical College will have a new president, Dr. Jeffery Boyd, the current provost at Tidewater Community College in Virginia.More >>
The Gamehaven Council of the Boy Scouts of America got together to honor those that put in the hours that sometimes go unnoticed.More >>
The two guards were treated at a Fort Dodge hospital and then returned to work the remainder of their shifts.More >>
Four Rochester students are off to Capitol Hill as part of the "March for our Lives" rally. The anti-gun-violence rally, organized by students, could bring 500,000 protesters to Washington. "It just feels really great to do this. I wanted to do it with my mom, but we weren't able to go due to financial situations, but with the church I thought this is a great opportunity for me to have my voice heard," said Century High School junior, Gavin Bloch.More >>
Right now 130 people have signed up but they need about 350 to 400 to make the day run smoothly.More >>
The University of Minnesota Board of Regents was touring the University of Minnesota, Rochester campus Thursday morning, visiting with students, faculty and staff. The tour is an event before their formal board meeting on Friday, which aims to emphasize items of particular importance to the Rochester campus.More >>
A sixth grader at Kellogg Middle School is getting ready to represent Minnesota at a national math competition in Washington, D.C.More >>
With elections coming in the near future, KTTC is starting a poll to see how each candidate is fairing in our viewing area.More >>
It's an easy catch for an Olmsted County Deputy, after an apparent drunk driver stops behind her squad car on the side of Broadway Avenue.More >>
Two workers were badly injured in a terrible tree-trimming accident in Rogers, Minnesota just before noon on Wednesday. A tree-trimming crew using a tracked vehicle with a hydraulic lift bucket slid on icy wet ground and toppled over onto an ice-covered pond on private property. The two workers were pinned under the machinery as it crashed through the ice.More >>
Austin police are asking the owner of a pit bull that was shot by a police officer to come forward.More >>
Extra officers are at the Red Wing High School Wednesday due to security concerns.More >>
The people of Rochester will get a new look at the new E-Z-10 self-driving Electric Vehicle at its debut today.More >>
Kidde is recalling 452,000 Kidde dual sensor smoke alarms due to a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire in their home. The issue involves a yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process that can cover one of the two sensors and compromise the ability to detect smoke.More >>
