Volunteers needed for meal-packing event

You might pack your kids' lunch for school each day, or perhaps you pack your own lunch for work.

But do you have what it takes to pack thousands of meals in one day?

The Stewartville Kiwanis Club has almost reached its goal of raising $18,000, enough to pack 120,000 bagged meals for children in need.

However, the club still needs more help to get the meals packed at its 15th annual Food for Kidz event in early April.

Right now 130 people have signed up but they need about 350 to 400 to make the day run smoothly.

About 24,000 meals will stay in the area at Channel One Regional Food Bank, and the rest will be shipped to children around the world.

"One of our main goals in Kiwanis, one of our biggest missions is to serve the children of the world so we are all about service to children," said Mary Brouillard, Stewartville Kiwanis President. "And as we know there's many parts of the world where children are literally starving to death each and every day."

The Food for Kidz event is happening April 7th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at the Stewartville Civic Center.

If you'd like to help, you can call Brouillard, 533-6596 or 269-6361 to sign up for a shift to volunteer.

Her email is mkbrouill@aol.com.

There are several positions available for a variety of ages and physical abilities.

If you'd like to make a monetary donation you can send a check to Food for Kidz to:

Stewartville Kiwanis

201 6th street NE

Stewartville, MN 55976