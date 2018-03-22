UM Board of Regents tour UMR to learn what the campus, students and staff need

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents was touring the University of Minnesota, Rochester campus Thursday morning, visiting with students, faculty and staff.

The tour is an event before their formal board meeting on Friday, which aims to emphasize items of particular importance to the Rochester campus.

Touring the campus and seeing the kind of research students have been working on gives board members an opportunity to get a better sense of what the school, students and staff need.

"What we did is, we tried to assess the effects of near-freezing temperatures on your maximal contractile force for your skeletal muscle. In the US, you know, roughly almost 900,000 construction jobs, and then almost 200 [thousand] of these jobs are residential or non residential," said Health Sciences student Thomas Ekstrom as he explained his research project. "And so especially in Minnesota, you're going to be outside working. Especially in Rochester you got the Discovery Square, that new hotel that's massive and working through it all winter. So maybe the temperature has an effect on their ability to perform."

Ekstrom's project is one of the student projects that board members learned about as they toured the campus.

Vice President of the Board of Regents David McMillan said visits like these to meet staff, students and faculty help them understand and govern better.

And get a better sense of what resources and assets are available.

"I sense that passion that the leadership here really wants to make sure as we grow, we don't sacrifice anything that's really good about this. So that'd be an early take away for me," he said. "I know they're a little space constrained, and as you want to grow then you've got issues with the housing and facilities. We just saw a chemistry lab that, you know, is a little short on space. So those kinds of things are all great governance questions for us as we prioritize limited resources around the system."

For Ekstrom, the presence of the board members on campus could mean giving other students the same opportunities he had.

"Having the opportunities that I've had is important for future students, and so the Board of Regents can do that, make more collaborations, just more opportunities for the next generation of students," he said.

The Board of Regents will have their formal meeting Friday at the Siebens Building from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.