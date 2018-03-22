Pres. Trump says he'd like to testify in Russia probe

President Donald Trump says he "would like to" testify before the special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Here's what Trump said when he was asked at the White House whether he would like to testify: ""Yes. I would like to."

His comment comes shortly after his lead lawyer in the Russia investigation resigned amid a shake-up of the president's legal team.

Mueller is looking into contacts between Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia and Russian meddling in the presidential election.