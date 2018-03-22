Somali-American police group defends ex-officer

The Somali-American Police Association is defending a fired Minneapolis police officer who's charged with murder and manslaughter in the shooting death of an unarmed Australian woman.

In a statement Wednesday, the association says the charges against Mohamed Noor are "baseless and politically motivated, if not racially motivated as well."

Noor shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond last July while responding to her 911 call a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.

The group says it believes Noor "acted in good faith and in accordance with his department's policy."

It accuses Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman of being "more interested in furthering his political agenda" than the facts of the case. The group says the charges aren't intended to serve justice, but to make an example out of Noor.