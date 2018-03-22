John Dowd, lead Trump lawyer in Russia probe, leaves team - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

John Dowd, lead Trump lawyer in Russia probe, leaves team

Posted:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in the Russia investigation has left the legal team.

Attorney John Dowd is confirming his decision in an email to The Associated Press. Dowd says he "loves the president" and wishes him well.

Another Trump's lawyer, Jay Sekulow, also is confirming Dowd's departure.

The move comes several days after Trump added a new lawyer to the team -- former U.S. attorney Joseph diGenova.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.