Drunk driver stops behind deputy

It's an easy catch for an Olmsted County Deputy, after an apparent drunk driver stops behind her squad car on the side of Broadway Avenue.

The deputy had just wrapped up another traffic stop when a car pulled up behind her at the intersection of 16th and a quarter Street Northeast.

She approached the driver's window and immediately smelled alcohol.

The driver said he was waiting for her to turn so he could make the turn to get home.

But it turns out 20-year-old Celso Galeana-Sanchez lives in the Southeast part of town- far from where he was stopped.

He was booked with a point one five B-A-C and faces misdemeanor D-W-I charges.