Wisconsin high school senior makes donation to Mayo Clinic NICU

President Donald Trump says he "would like to" testify before the special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.More >>
YouTube has tightened its restrictions on firearms videos.More >>
Demographers estimate the Twin Cities' population growth according to the U.S. Census Bureau last year was the area's largest year-over-year growth in recent history.More >>
Unemployment for black Minnesotans has reached an all-time low.More >>
The Somali-American Police Association is defending a fired Minneapolis police officer who's charged with murder and manslaughter in the shooting death of an unarmed Australian woman.More >>
President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in the Russia investigation has left the legal team.More >>
Austin police are investigating two burglaries at Ankeny stores.More >>
A former Minneapolis police officer facing criminal charges in the fatal shooting of an Australian woman has been released from jail.More >>
It's an easy catch for an Olmsted County Deputy, after an apparent drunk driver stops behind her squad car on the side of Broadway Avenue.More >>
Austin police are asking the owner of a pit bull that was shot by a police officer to come forward.More >>
Two workers were badly injured in a terrible tree-trimming accident in Rogers, Minnesota just before noon on Wednesday. A tree-trimming crew using a tracked vehicle with a hydraulic lift bucket slid on icy wet ground and toppled over onto an ice-covered pond on private property. The two workers were pinned under the machinery as it crashed through the ice.More >>
With elections coming in the near future, KTTC is starting a poll to see how each candidate is fairing in our viewing area.More >>
Extra officers are at the Red Wing High School Wednesday due to security concerns.More >>
A sixth grader at Kellogg Middle School is getting ready to represent Minnesota at a national math competition in Washington, D.C.More >>
A Saint Mary's University alumnus is one step closer to becoming "blessed" in the Catholic Church. The University says the Vatican has approved the cause for beatification of Brother James Miller. All that's still needed is approval by Pope Francis and a beatification ceremony. Brother James received his undergraduate degree in 1966 and his graduate degree in 1974 from Saint Mary's. He worked as a missionary in Guatemala until he was shot and killed there in ...More >>
The people of Rochester will get a new look at the new E-Z-10 self-driving Electric Vehicle at its debut today.More >>
A settlement has been reached in the lawsuit filed against a St. Paul hospital after staff accidentally discarded a woman's stillborn baby in dirty laundry after promising to cremate the remains.More >>
Police say a suspect accused of stabbing a man in the throat in Menomonie, Wisconsin may be in Minnesota.More >>
