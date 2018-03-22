Wisconsin high school senior makes donation to Mayo Clinic NICU

A Wisconsin high school senior has partnered with Mayo Clinic Health Systems of La Crosse in order to spread love to babies and families in the neonatal intensive care unit while completing her senior exit project.

According to our sister station, WXOX, Bailey Sevier, a senior at West Salem High School, has been working on her senior exit project since August. Seniors at West Salem participating in the exit project are expected to meet two of four different criteria of their choosing in order to call their project complete. Sevier challenged herself by choosing academic and personal growth as her criteria.

Bailey put together little care boxes that included a Walgreen's gift card, little crocheted octopi, and preemie project hearts. The octopi tentacles are said to comfort the babies because they draw comparisons to an umbilical cord. The preemie project hearts are meant for the mother to keep on them so it absorbs their scent. They then give these hearts to the baby to make them feel closer to their mother. Bailey also was able to raise money for the NICU at the restaurant she works at. Bailey said, "We sold blankets with a gift card to the restaurant. We did a raffle for that and we also sold baked goods. And with all the proceeds to that, we raised five hundred dollars to be donated to Mayo Clinic."

Sevier said that the personal growth portion of her project was learning how to crochet so she could create all those octopi for the NICU. Bailey's mentor, Tish Olson, says that Bailey's determination and passion will take her far. Tish said, "I would love to see her here. She's a great girl. She'd do great. She's very interested. It's taken all I can not to let her in there because she wants to see around in there so much."

You're probably wondering what inspired Bailey to come up with this idea for her senior exit project. Well, she has been interested in neonatal care and has always wanted to work with sick babies to ensure they have a bright future like her own. In the fall, Bailey Sevier will be attending the University of Wisconsin River Falls to major in premedicine with a minor in Spanish.

As far as crocheting, Bailey said it is something she wants to continue to do for fun and not just for school. Bailey worked a total of eighty hours over the course of seven months to fulfill her senior exit project requirements.