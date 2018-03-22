Self-driving shuttle in Rochester today - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Self-driving shuttle in Rochester today

Posted:

The people of Rochester will get a new look at the new E-Z-10 self driving electric vehicle at its debut today. 

The demonstration is part of a state-wide tour that previously stopped at the capitol and Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis during Super Bowl Week. 

The public is invited to take a test ride on the twelve passenger vehicle from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Peace Plaza. 

This developing self-driving technology hopes to push smart mobility solutions in a wide range of environments. 

It is also being considered by the Destination Medical Center and City of Rochester in its future public transportation planning efforts.

