Kidde recalls 452,000 smoke alarms

Kidde is recalling 452,000 Kidde dual sensor smoke alarms due to a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire in their home.

The issue involves a yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process that can cover one of the two sensors and compromise the ability to detect smoke.

The smoke alarms were sold from September 2016 through January 2018 for between 20 and 40 dollars at Walmart, Home Depot, Menards, and other home and hardware stores as well as Amazon and other websites.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says consumers should remove the alarm and inspect it for the presence of a yellow cap, but you should not attempt to take apart the alarm or remove the cap.

Immediately contact Kidde to receive instructions and request a free replacement smoke alarm.
 

