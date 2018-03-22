Chateau Theatre set for a big boost at DMCC board meeting - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Chateau Theatre set for a big boost at DMCC board meeting

Posted:
By Jacob Murphey, Anchor/Producer
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

In the world of Destination Medical Center, a lot can happen in five months. That's how long it has been since the DMCC Board has met, so Thursday's agenda is packed with updates and proposals outlining the future of Rochester growth. 

 The discussion will touch on the future of the Chateau Theatre, which falls in DMC's Heart of the City district. The Board could approve funding of up to one million dollars for renovations to the theater.

For the short term, it would bring the icon up to code so it can host gatherings or concerts.

 Long term, the funding would allow the theater to play a large role in renovations expected to the Wells Fargo building next door, now under new ownership. 

Other highlights of the meeting include updates on the Bloom Tower Riverfront project and the ever-changing transportation outlook. 

