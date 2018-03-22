Meredith plans to eliminate 1,000 jobs with Time Inc. merger

In the world of Destination Medical Center, a lot can happen in five months. That's how long it has been since the DMCC Board has met, so Thursday's agenda is packed with updates and proposals outlining the future of Rochester growth.More >>
The people of Rochester will get a new look at the new E-Z-10 self-driving Electric Vehicle at its debut today.More >>
Kidde is recalling 452,000 Kidde dual sensor smoke alarms due to a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire in their home. The issue involves a yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process that can cover one of the two sensors and compromise the ability to detect smoke.More >>
A Republican strategist has challenged the filing paperwork of the only GOP candidate seeking to run against Gov. Kim Reynolds in the upcoming primary.More >>
Magazine and broadcasting company Meredith plans to eliminate 1,000 jobs over the next 10 months as it integrates the operations of Time Inc., which it bought six weeks ago.More >>
The Minnesota Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal on behalf of a convicted Minneapolis serial killer who died in prison.More >>
Two workers were badly injured in a terrible tree-trimming accident in Rogers, Minnesota just before noon on Wednesday. A tree-trimming crew using a tracked vehicle with a hydraulic lift bucket slid on icy wet ground and toppled over onto an ice-covered pond on private property. The two workers were pinned under the machinery as it crashed through the ice.More >>
A Saint Mary's University alumnus is one step closer to becoming "blessed" in the Catholic Church. The University says the Vatican has approved the cause for beatification of Brother James Miller. All that's still needed is approval by Pope Francis and a beatification ceremony. Brother James received his undergraduate degree in 1966 and his graduate degree in 1974 from Saint Mary's. He worked as a missionary in Guatemala until he was shot and killed there in ...More >>
Two workers were badly injured in a terrible tree-trimming accident in Rogers, Minnesota just before noon on Wednesday. A tree-trimming crew using a tracked vehicle with a hydraulic lift bucket slid on icy wet ground and toppled over onto an ice-covered pond on private property. The two workers were pinned under the machinery as it crashed through the ice.More >>
With elections coming in the near future, KTTC is starting a poll to see how each candidate is fairing in our viewing area.More >>
A sixth grader at Kellogg Middle School is getting ready to represent Minnesota at a national math competition in Washington, D.C.More >>
A Saint Mary's University alumnus is one step closer to becoming "blessed" in the Catholic Church. The University says the Vatican has approved the cause for beatification of Brother James Miller. All that's still needed is approval by Pope Francis and a beatification ceremony. Brother James received his undergraduate degree in 1966 and his graduate degree in 1974 from Saint Mary's. He worked as a missionary in Guatemala until he was shot and killed there in ...More >>
The people of Rochester will get a new look at the new E-Z-10 self-driving Electric Vehicle at its debut today.More >>
A settlement has been reached in the lawsuit filed against a St. Paul hospital after staff accidentally discarded a woman's stillborn baby in dirty laundry after promising to cremate the remains.More >>
Police say a suspect accused of stabbing a man in the throat in Menomonie, Wisconsin may be in Minnesota.More >>
