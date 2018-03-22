Court dismisses appeal on behalf of deceased serial killer - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Court dismisses appeal on behalf of deceased serial killer

Posted:
St. Paul, Minn. (AP) -

The Minnesota Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal on behalf of a convicted Minneapolis serial killer who died in prison.

Attorneys for the Minnesota Innocence Project have been trying to exonerate Billy Glaze, who was convicted of killing three women in the 1980s. Glaze died in 2015, and a judge later ruled Glaze's appeal died with him.

The state Supreme Court heard arguments in December about whether attorneys for the Minnesota Innocence Project could continue a petition for reviewing the case. But the Star Tribune reports the court dismissed that appeal Wednesday, saying the attorneys lacked the authority to act on Glaze's behalf.

At the time of Glaze's death, attorneys with the Minnesota Innocence Project were trying to free him based on new DNA evidence allegedly pointing to another man.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Chateau Theatre set for a big boost at DMCC board meeting

    Chateau Theatre set for a big boost at DMCC board meeting

    In the world of Destination Medical Center, a lot can happen in five months. That's how long it has been since the DMCC Board has met, so Thursday's agenda is packed with updates and proposals outlining the future of Rochester growth.   

    More >>

    In the world of Destination Medical Center, a lot can happen in five months. That's how long it has been since the DMCC Board has met, so Thursday's agenda is packed with updates and proposals outlining the future of Rochester growth.   

    More >>

  • Self-driving shuttle in Rochester today

    Self-driving shuttle in Rochester today

    The people of Rochester will get a new look at the new E-Z-10 self-driving Electric Vehicle at its debut today.  

    More >>

    The people of Rochester will get a new look at the new E-Z-10 self-driving Electric Vehicle at its debut today.  

    More >>

  • Kidde recalls 452,000 smoke alarms

    Kidde recalls 452,000 smoke alarms

    Kidde is recalling 452,000 Kidde dual sensor smoke alarms due to a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire in their home. The issue involves a yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process that can cover one of the two sensors and compromise the ability to detect smoke.

    More >>

    Kidde is recalling 452,000 Kidde dual sensor smoke alarms due to a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire in their home. The issue involves a yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process that can cover one of the two sensors and compromise the ability to detect smoke.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.