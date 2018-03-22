Court dismisses appeal on behalf of deceased serial killer

The Minnesota Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal on behalf of a convicted Minneapolis serial killer who died in prison.

Attorneys for the Minnesota Innocence Project have been trying to exonerate Billy Glaze, who was convicted of killing three women in the 1980s. Glaze died in 2015, and a judge later ruled Glaze's appeal died with him.

The state Supreme Court heard arguments in December about whether attorneys for the Minnesota Innocence Project could continue a petition for reviewing the case. But the Star Tribune reports the court dismissed that appeal Wednesday, saying the attorneys lacked the authority to act on Glaze's behalf.

At the time of Glaze's death, attorneys with the Minnesota Innocence Project were trying to free him based on new DNA evidence allegedly pointing to another man.