Throwback Thursday: a parade to celebrate Spring in 1927 Rochester

Broadway Avenue was especially crowded on March 24, 1927, for the Merchant's Spring Opening Day.

As can be seen in this photo taken from the archives at the History Center of Olmsted County, the newspaper reported that the day was marked by a parade that included "two bands and two drum corps and a long line of 1927 model automobiles."

After the parade, stores in the business district "opened for display and hospitality but not for the purpose of making any sales."

At the end of the road, in the distance, sits the famous fire station clock tower that KTTC is helping bring back through a donation campaign.