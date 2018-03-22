Mayo Clinic School of Medicine moves up in latest rankings - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Mayo Clinic School of Medicine moves up in latest rankings

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Mayo Clinic School of Medicine is now ranked sixth for medical education research by U.S. News and World Report.

The school's dean, Dr. Fredic Meyer, says research and the quest for new knowledge are integral components of the culture at Mayo Clinic.

He credits part of the success to Mayo faculty members, most of whom are physician-scientists involved in clinical practice and research, for giving students insight into the latest advances in scientific discovery.

The School of Medicine recently expanded its campuses to Arizona and Florida.

