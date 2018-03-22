Injured worker holds trapped man's head above water until help arrives

Two workers were badly injured in a terrible tree-trimming accident in Rogers, Minnesota just before noon on Wednesday. A tree-trimming crew using a tracked vehicle with a hydraulic lift bucket slid on icy wet ground and toppled over onto an ice-covered pond on private property. The two workers were pinned under the machinery as it crashed through the ice.More >>
A Saint Mary's University alumnus is one step closer to becoming "blessed" in the Catholic Church. The University says the Vatican has approved the cause for beatification of Brother James Miller. All that's still needed is approval by Pope Francis and a beatification ceremony. Brother James received his undergraduate degree in 1966 and his graduate degree in 1974 from Saint Mary's. He worked as a missionary in Guatemala until he was shot and killed there in ...
A sixth grader at Kellogg Middle School is getting ready to represent Minnesota at a national math competition in Washington, D.C.
The Board of Trustees of Minnesota State Colleges and Universities has named Jeffery Boyd to serve as president of Rochester Community and Technical College.
The school's dean Dr. Fredic Meyer credits part of the success to Mayo faculty members, most of whom are physician-scientists involved in clinical practice and research.
Dressed as pigs, chickens, eggs, and cows, area farmers set up personal learning stations and talked to students about everything farming.
The president of the Rochester Area Economic Development Incorporated, or RAEDI, organization is retiring.
Hy-Vee is hoping to help feed the hungry, grow community gardens, plant trees, and build water wells through its "One Step" program.
John Goetz, an attorney for Prince's siblings, says prosecutors agreed to give him the medical examiner's autopsy investigation this week. He expects to get the rest of the investigative files next week.
With elections coming in the near future, KTTC is starting a poll to see how each candidate is fairing in our viewing area.
A sixth grader at Kellogg Middle School is getting ready to represent Minnesota at a national math competition in Washington, D.C.More >>
The man arrested in a deadly double stabbing in Rochester Saturday night is now facing first degree murder charges, that's up from second degree charges he initially faced. 53 year-old Glenn Johnson made his first appearance in court on Tuesday, where was charged with first degree-premeditated murder. This charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Police say a suspect accused of stabbing a man in the throat in Menomonie, Wisconsin may be in Minnesota.
A settlement has been reached in the lawsuit filed against a St. Paul hospital after staff accidentally discarded a woman's stillborn baby in dirty laundry after promising to cremate the remains.
