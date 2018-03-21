Rochester student represents MN in national math competition

Two workers were badly injured in a terrible tree-trimming accident in Rogers, Minnesota just before noon on Wednesday. A tree-trimming crew using a tracked vehicle with a hydraulic lift bucket slid on icy wet ground and toppled over onto an ice-covered pond on private property. The two workers were pinned under the machinery as it crashed through the ice.More >>
Two workers were badly injured in a terrible tree-trimming accident in Rogers, Minnesota just before noon on Wednesday. A tree-trimming crew using a tracked vehicle with a hydraulic lift bucket slid on icy wet ground and toppled over onto an ice-covered pond on private property. The two workers were pinned under the machinery as it crashed through the ice.More >>
Dressed as pigs, chickens, eggs, and cows, area farmers set up personal learning stations and talked to students about everything farming.More >>
Dressed as pigs, chickens, eggs, and cows, area farmers set up personal learning stations and talked to students about everything farming.More >>
The president of the Rochester Area Economic Development Incorporated, or RAEDI, organization is retiring.More >>
The president of the Rochester Area Economic Development Incorporated, or RAEDI, organization is retiring.More >>
The Board of Trustees of Minnesota State Colleges and Universities has named Jeffery Boyd to serve as president of Rochester Community and Technical College.More >>
The Board of Trustees of Minnesota State Colleges and Universities has named Jeffery Boyd to serve as president of Rochester Community and Technical College.More >>
A sixth grader at Kellogg Middle School is getting ready to represent Minnesota at a national math competition in Washington, D.C.More >>
A sixth grader at Kellogg Middle School is getting ready to represent Minnesota at a national math competition in Washington, D.C.More >>
Hy-Vee is hoping to help feed the hungry, grow community gardens, plant trees, and build water wells through its "One Step" program.More >>
Hy-Vee is hoping to help feed the hungry, grow community gardens, plant trees, and build water wells through its "One Step" program.More >>
John Goetz, an attorney for Prince's siblings, says prosecutors agreed to give him the medical examiner's autopsy investigation this week. He expects to get the rest of the investigative files next week.More >>
John Goetz, an attorney for Prince's siblings, says prosecutors agreed to give him the medical examiner's autopsy investigation this week. He expects to get the rest of the investigative files next week.More >>
AAA Boys’ Basketball Tournament quarterfinals at Williams Arena on Wednesday afternoon. The Packers head back to the state semifinals,...More >>
AAA Boys’ Basketball Tournament quarterfinals at Williams Arena on Wednesday afternoon. The Packers head back to the state semifinals,...More >>
If you ask Jeff Wagenaar what he does, he'll tell it to you straight.More >>
If you ask Jeff Wagenaar what he does, he'll tell it to you straight.More >>
With elections coming in the near future, KTTC is starting a poll to see how each candidate is fairing in our viewing area.More >>
With elections coming in the near future, KTTC is starting a poll to see how each candidate is fairing in our viewing area.More >>
Police say a suspect accused of stabbing a man in the throat in Menomonie, Wisconsin may be in Minnesota.More >>
Police say a suspect accused of stabbing a man in the throat in Menomonie, Wisconsin may be in Minnesota.More >>
A settlement has been reached in the lawsuit filed against a St. Paul hospital after staff accidentally discarded a woman's stillborn baby in dirty laundry after promising to cremate the remains.More >>
A settlement has been reached in the lawsuit filed against a St. Paul hospital after staff accidentally discarded a woman's stillborn baby in dirty laundry after promising to cremate the remains.More >>
Sheriff's deputies are investigating a burglary in Oronoco at an antiques store, after the owner passed away. The break-in happened between March 13 after 5 p.m. and the morning of March 14 at David Billman's shop, where he also lived.More >>
Sheriff's deputies are investigating a burglary in Oronoco at an antiques store, after the owner passed away. The break-in happened between March 13 after 5 p.m. and the morning of March 14 at David Billman's shop, where he also lived.More >>
A trial has been delayed again for a northeast Iowa man whose dead 4-month-old son was found in an infant swing, his body infested with maggots.More >>
A trial has been delayed again for a northeast Iowa man whose dead 4-month-old son was found in an infant swing, his body infested with maggots.More >>
The partner of a Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Australian woman said both men "got spooked" when she approached their SUV.More >>
The partner of a Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Australian woman said both men "got spooked" when she approached their SUV.More >>