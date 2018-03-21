Rochester student represents MN in national math competition

A sixth grader at Kellogg Middle School is getting ready to represent Minnesota at a national math competition in Washington, D.C.

After competing at the Minnesota MathCounts Competition earlier in March, 11-year-old Golden Peng just earned his spot on a four-member team competing at the National MathCounts Competiton in May. Peng placed 2nd out of 133 students beating out mostly 7th and 8th graders.

"It's pretty exciting getting to hang out with other kids that like math," said Golden Peng.

Tracy Zhang, a MathCounts coach tells KTTC that Peng's math skills are beyond his years. Although he is a middle schooler, he takes his math class at Century High School.

"He's kinda a little math celebrity at our high school because everyone knows there's this sixth grader who's in like normal 12th grade math, super accelerated," said Zhang.

"I go there every morning for one period of class, it's like normal school, it's just fine," said Peng.

With just under two months until his big day, he's hitting the books harder than ever.

"It's hard, but at the same time, I can do it. I'm actually glad I can do those questions," he said.

"He just has that intuition for math, he picks things up really fast," said Zhang.



