Saint Mary's alumnus could be beatified

A Saint Mary's University alumnus is one step closer to becoming "blessed" in the Catholic Church.

The University says the Vatican has approved the cause for beatification of Brother James Miller.

All that's still needed is approval by Pope Francis and a beatification ceremony.

Brother James received his undergraduate degree in 1966 and his graduate degree in 1974 from Saint Mary's.

He worked as a missionary in Guatemala until he was shot and killed there in 1982.

The university hopes the approval will happen sometime this spring.