Hy-Vee re-launches "One Step" program to support charitable causes

Hy-Vee is hoping to help feed the hungry, grow community gardens, plant trees, and build water wells through its "One Step" program.

The program is re-launching Thursday, March 22.

The program takes a portion of sales from Hy-Vee branded One Step items and uses them to fund charitable donations across the world.

Shoppers can support the causes through purchasing One Step bottled water, One Step cereals, One Step Russet Potatoes, One Step paper products, and Seventh Generation products.

Hy-Vee reports One Step has provided nearly 40 water wells in various parts of the world since the program began.

Also, nearly 365,000 meals have been packaged for people in need through a partnership with Meals from the Heartland.

One Step has also contributed to the planting of more than 200,000 trees.

A grant from Hy-Vee supported the school/community garden at Gage Elementary in Rochester.