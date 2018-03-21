Austin Advances to State Semifinals - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Austin Advances to State Semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -

No. 2 Austin (27-2) used a 16-4 spurt to start the second half before earning a 64-55 win over Sauk Rapids-Rice (21-9) in the 2018 MSHSL Class AAA Boys’ Basketball Tournament quarterfinals at Williams Arena on Wednesday afternoon. 
The Packers head back to the state semifinals, a familiar spot for a program that has finished state runner-up three times since 2013 including last season.

 
Senior forward Moses Issa led the Packers with 20 points on 8-14 shooting including a pair of three-pointers. Senior forward Nyagoa Obany was efficient in putting up 14 points on seven shots (6-7) while adding eight rebounds and four steals. Senior guard Tate Hebrink added 12 points on five shots (3-5), had four assists and three steals.


Austin’s defense and athleticism caused problems for the Storm, as the Packers created 23 turnovers with 17 steals and capitalized with a 24-9 margin in points off turnovers.

Austin made its second crucial run to start the second half as the 16-4 stretch of play spanned the first five and a half minutes of the half and gave the Packers a 15-point lead with 12:24 to go.

 
