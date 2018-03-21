Red Wing residents spend lunch re-reading the Little Golden Books series

Some people in Red Wing got to re-live their childhood memories at the Goodhue County History Center.

The County Historical Society hosted an event called History Break: Golden Memories to explore the popular Little Golden Books series.

People were invited to spend their lunch hour at the Goodhue County History Center.

Little Golden Books is a popular series of children's books which typically features nature and science, nursery rhymes, or fairy tales.

"I was seven when the books started being published, and my mother bought them at the grocery store when she did her shopping. And that was one of the things that was a point of this Little Golden Book series is that they could be accessible and inexpensive," said Lois Burnes, who is a volunteer at the History Center and the one who was doing the presentation for the History Break program.

Burnes even brought in part of her own collection of Golden Books.

The books were first printed in 1942, and are still being printed more than 75 years later.

People were also able learn about the history of how the books started.

