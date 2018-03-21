Red Wing residents spend lunch re-reading the Little Golden Books series

If you ask Jeff Wagenaar what he does, he'll tell it to you straight.More >>
With elections coming in the near future, KTTC is starting a poll to see how each candidate is fairing in our viewing area.More >>
Extra officers are at the Red Wing High School Wednesday due to security concerns.More >>
Police say a suspect accused of stabbing a man in the throat in Menomonie, Wisconsin may be in Minnesota.More >>
Sheriff's deputies are investigating a burglary in Oronoco at an antiques store, after the owner passed away. The break-in happened between March 13 after 5 p.m. and the morning of March 14 at David Billman's shop, where he also lived.More >>
A trial has been delayed again for a northeast Iowa man whose dead 4-month-old son was found in an infant swing, his body infested with maggots.More >>
A settlement has been reached in the lawsuit filed against a St. Paul hospital after staff accidentally discarded a woman's stillborn baby in dirty laundry after promising to cremate the remains.More >>
The partner of a Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Australian woman said both men "got spooked" when she approached their SUV.More >>
