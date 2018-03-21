Area women veterans are shown appreciation, treated to spa day

Female Veterans got some pampering and special appreciation on Wednesday.

The Salon Professional Academy worked together with the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs to give women veterans some relaxing treatments.

Female veterans got their hair cut and styled, they also got 15 minute massages and pedicures.

The event started at 10 a.m. and went on until 4:30 p.m.

It was all about honoring women veterans, and enabling them to know more about their federal and state benefits. It was also an opportunity to give women veterans a day to relax, socialize and feel special.

"It's great that we're doing it in March, during Women's History Month, but this is a way to be acknowledged, to not feel invisible," said Women Veteran & Gold Star Coordinator Kim Dobler. "A day that they can come relax and socialize and be acknowledged for their service. Which is something that sometimes, it doesn't take place for all female vets, this is just one of those great days to do it."

"I think it's awesome that somebody cares about us to do something like this. I was in from 75 to 79 and women didn't do wars back then. I was a stenographer for the squadron commander," Veteran Debra Hofland. "So 75 to 79 I don't even qualify for being in the American Legion because of the time that I went in and the time that I got out. There wasn't an actual war it was the cold war back then."

Dobler said she hopes an event like this could open the door to more organizations recognizing female veterans, and encourages female veterans who have questions about their benefits to reach out to her.