Wednesday Sports on Tap

Posted:
By Pat Lund, Sports Director
BOYS BASKETBALL:
CLASS AA STATE QUARTERFINALS:

  • JORDAN (25-5) VS. 1 MINNEHAHA ACADEMY (25-4)
  • 5 ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL (25-5) VS. 4 ESKO (26-4)
  • BRECKENRIDGE (25-5) VS. 2 BOOKLYN CENTER (21-8)
  • MINNEWASKA AREA (21-7) VS. 3 CALEDONIA (26-4)

CLASS AAA STATE QUARTERFINALS:

  • HERMANTOWN (14-15) VS. 1 DE LA SALLE (24-4)
  • 5 ST. THOMAS ACADEMY (20-9) VS. 4 COLUMBIA HEIGHTS (20-6)
  • SAUK RAPIDS-RICE (21-8) VS. 2 AUSTIN (26-2)
  • DELANO (18-11) VS. 3 MANKATO EAST (24-5)

CLASS AAAA STATE QUARTERFINALS:

  • WAYZATA (18-11) VS. 1 CRETIN-DERHAM HALL (27-2)
  • 5 OSSEO (23-6) VS. 4 EDEN PRAIRIE (22-7)
  • FOREST LAKE (19-10) VS. 2 APPLE VALLEY (25-4)
  • MAPLE GROVE (21-8) VS. 3 LAKEVILLE NORTH (25-4)
