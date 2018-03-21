Bail set for Mpls. officer in Damond case

The bail has been set for a former Minneapolis police officer charged with third-degree murder in the death of Justine Damond.More >>
The Board of Trustees of Minnesota State Colleges and Universities has named Jeffery Boyd to serve as president of Rochester Community and Technical College.More >>
Police are investigating after a St. Paul student was found with a loaded gun at school.More >>
A Stewartville man who fled local authorities last fall, traveling all the way to California to try to avoid charges of child molestation, is facing new charges for his behavior in the Olmsted County Jail.More >>
A settlement has been reached in the lawsuit filed against a St. Paul hospital after staff accidentally discarded a woman's stillborn baby in dirty laundry after promising to cremate the remains.More >>
Police say a suspect accused of stabbing a man in the throat in Menomonie, Wisconsin may be in Minnesota.More >>
The Rochester School District is looking to the future and how best to ease overcrowding in some schools.More >>
The State Fire Marshal's Office is being called in to assist with an investigation after a house catches on fire.More >>
If you ask Jeff Wagenaar what he does, he'll tell it to you straight.More >>
With elections coming in the near future, KTTC is starting a poll to see how each candidate is fairing in our viewing area.More >>
Sheriff's deputies are investigating a burglary in Oronoco at an antiques store, after the owner passed away. The break-in happened between March 13 after 5 p.m. and the morning of March 14 at David Billman's shop, where he also lived.More >>
The partner of a Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Australian woman said both men "got spooked" when she approached their SUV.More >>
A trial has been delayed again for a northeast Iowa man whose dead 4-month-old son was found in an infant swing, his body infested with maggots.More >>
