Bail set for Mpls. officer in Damond case

The bail has been set for a former Minneapolis police officer charged with third-degree murder in the death of Justine Damond.

Mohamed Noor, 32, made his first court appearance on Wednesday, after turning himself in the day before on charges of murder and manslaughter.

The bail was set at $400,000 with conditions that he have no contact with his former partner at the Minneapolis Police Department, Matthew Harrity, surrenders his passport and does not possess any firearms or ammo. His bail was set at $500,000 with no conditions.

Noor appeared in court wearing an orange jumpsuit over a black T-shirt. He was emotionless, looked straight forward and did not make any statements.

The prosecution briefly made note of a friend of Noor who offered last year to shelter him or provide him with housing, arguing Noor may be a flight risk. However, the defense quickly pointed out that Noor has remained in the Twin Cities during the investigation and turned himself in, as soon as a warrant was issued. He said that the prosecution was basing that off bad information.

His next court appearance was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on May 8.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced the charges Tuesday saying there was no evidence that Noor investigated, encountered or confirmed a threat in the death of Damond. Charges say Noor fired recklessly "in disregard for human life."