Police called after St. Paul student was found with a loaded han - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Police called after St. Paul student was found with a loaded handgun at school

Posted:
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -

Police are investigating after a St. Paul student was found with a loaded gun at school.

According the St. Paul Public Schools Twitter account, a student was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun Wednesday morning at Como Park Senior. The SRO immediately responded and confiscated the gun without an incident.

St. Paul Public Schools says no threats were made to students or staff.

Police are investigating the incident and say there is no active threat.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.