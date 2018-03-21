Stewartville man faces new charges after the jail says he assaulted a detention deputy

A Stewartville man who fled local authorities last fall, traveling all the way to California to try to avoid charges of child molestation, is facing new charges for his behavior in the Olmsted County Jail.

Wednesday, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office reported that 24-year-old Majed Ijong, of Stewartville assaulted a detention deputy on February 26th. The incident began when Ijong requested a pillow, but later punched the detention deputy after some trouble communicating.

The deputy required four stitches outside the mouth and two inside. Ijong is now charged with 4th degree assault and has since been transferred to Anoka on un-related charges.

Ijong was apprehended in California by the Pacific Grove Police Department in late November after he had been on the run for nearly a month.

Ijong was wanted in Olmsted County for two counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a person under the age of 13, and two counts of Second Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Victim under the age of 13-years-old.