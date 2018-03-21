Settlement reached in case involving discarded baby remains - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Settlement reached in case involving discarded baby remains

Posted:
St. Paul, Minn. (AP) -

A settlement has been reached in the lawsuit filed against a St. Paul hospital after staff accidentally discarded a woman's stillborn baby in dirty laundry after promising to cremate the remains.

According to Ramsey County District Court documents, Regions Hospital's attorney informed the judge presiding over the case last month that the issue had been settled. The documents included no details about the settlement. Attorneys for both parties declined to comment.

The Pioneer Press reports that the baby's mother, Esmeralda Hernandez, filed the lawsuit against Regions in November, alleging reckless interference with a dead body.

Hernandez gave birth to a premature, stillborn son named Jose in April 2013. She accepted the hospital's offer of a dignified cremation, but the baby's body was found at a commercial laundry two weeks later.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.