Increased police presence at Red Wing High School due to security concern

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) -

Extra officers are at the Red Wing High School Wednesday due to security concerns.

According to the Red Wing police, a student informed police around midnight, Wednesday, that they saw a threatening message on Snapchat.

Police performed a thorough search and have not been able to substantiate the claim. They are still investigating at this time.

As a precautionary measure, a couple officers were sent to patrol the school.

