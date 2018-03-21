Trial delayed again for dad in death of maggot-infested baby

The State Fire Marshal's Office is being called in to assist with an investigation after a house catches on fire.More >>
Extra officers are at the Red Wing High School Wednesday due to security concerns.More >>
A trial has been delayed again for a northeast Iowa man whose dead 4-month-old son was found in an infant swing, his body infested with maggots.More >>
The partner of a Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Australian woman said both men "got spooked" when she approached their SUV.More >>
The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission was a huge target this past year for lobbyists. Enbridge Energy Partners LP, working to secure permission to build a crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota, spent more money than anyone in efforts to lobby the Minnesota PUC--in fact, Enbridge spent $5,080,000. Combined with $260,000 lobbying the Legislature, Enbridge paid out $5,340,000 trying to get the outcomes it wanted from Minnesota lawmakers and officials.More >>
Overcrowding has been a concern for many educators within RPS. The School Board will continue talks on how to solve the problem.More >>
The Rochester League of Women Voters hosted their third "voter voices" series with city council members and the mayor Tuesday night.More >>
The GOP-majority Senate must approve the cuts before Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds can give final approval.More >>
Sheriff's deputies are investigating a burglary in Oronoco at an antiques store, after the owner passed away. The break-in happened between March 13 after 5 p.m. and the morning of March 14 at David Billman's shop, where he also lived.More >>
Rochester Public Transit and the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency are bringing the EZ10 driverless electric vehicle to Peace Plaza.More >>
A Freeborn County farm family is being honored for their dedication.More >>
With elections coming in the near future, KTTC is starting a poll to see how each candidate is fairing in our viewing area.More >>
