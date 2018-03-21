Driverless bus visiting Rochester Thursday

If you're interested in getting a first-hand look at electric driverless buses, one is coming to Rochester on Thursday.

Rochester Public Transit and the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency are bringing the EZ10 driverless electric vehicle to Peace Plaza.

The vehicle is touring the state with previous stops at the State Capitol and on Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis during Super Bowl week.

During its stop here, people will be able to take a short trip in the bus along Peace Plaza.

The event runs from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.