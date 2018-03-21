Iowa House approves $35M in mid-year cuts to state budget

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission was a huge target this past year for lobbyists. Enbridge Energy Partners LP, working to secure permission to build a crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota, spent more money than anyone in efforts to lobby the Minnesota PUC--in fact, Enbridge spent $5,080,000. Combined with $260,000 lobbying the Legislature, Enbridge paid out $5,340,000 trying to get the outcomes it wanted from Minnesota lawmakers and officials.More >>
Overcrowding has been a concern for many educators within RPS. The School Board will continue talks on how to solve the problem.More >>
The Rochester League of Women Voters hosted their third "voter voices" series with city council members and the mayor Tuesday night.More >>
The GOP-majority Senate must approve the cuts before Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds can give final approval.More >>
Rochester Public Transit and the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency are bringing the EZ10 driverless electric vehicle to Peace Plaza.More >>
A Freeborn County farm family is being honored for their dedication.More >>
A 30-year old northern Iowa man convicted of sexually exploiting a child and extorting the minor has been sentenced to more than 28 years in federal prison. Prosecutors say Jason Marvets, of Eagle Grove, was sentenced Tuesday after earlier pleading guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of extortion.More >>
The Iowa Republican wrote Defense Secretary James Mattis and Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday asking a dozen questions based on issues raised in an ongoing Associated Press investigation.More >>
According to the American Trucking Association, 900,000 more drivers need to be hired across the country to meet growing demand.More >>
Sheriff's deputies are investigating a burglary in Oronoco at an antiques store, after the owner passed away. The break-in happened between March 13 after 5 p.m. and the morning of March 14 at David Billman's shop, where he also lived.More >>
A Hayfield mother is preparing to bury her 10-year-old son after he didn't wake up Sunday morning. Megan Reid is trying to understand how her seemingly healthy son died in his sleep. "You think you have a healthy kid, never see any signs, and next thing you know he's gone," she said.More >>
A scam alert from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office - Sheriff Scott Rose reports on social media that three businesses and a school received scam calls Monday.More >>
A Cohasset woman is dead after the ATV she was riding went through the ice.More >>
Around 4:10 this morning, emergency crews were called to a 2 vehicle crash at South Broadway and 16th Street Southwest.More >>
