Changes aren't coming quite yet for Rochester school boundaries - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Changes aren't coming quite yet for Rochester school boundaries

Posted:
By Linda Ha, Reporter
Connect
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Rochester School Board did not authorize any changes for the upcoming school year despite overcrowding issues at some campuses.

That's after a series of meetings to review boundary adjustment proposals. The board also heard feedback from families the proposed boundary adjustments would impact.

While there's no action for next school year, the board wants the superintendent to work on addressing capacity across the district for the 2019-2020 school year.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.