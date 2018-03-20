Iowa man sentenced to federal prison in child sex case

A 30-year old northern Iowa man convicted of sexually exploiting a child and extorting the minor has been sentenced to more than 28 years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say Jason Marvets, of Eagle Grove, was sentenced Tuesday after earlier pleading guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of extortion.

Marvets admitted that, between 2016 and 2017, he persuaded or coerced an 11- to 12-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit pictures of herself. He then threatened to distribute the pictures in order to get more pictures of her.

In his plea agreement, Marvets also admitted that he obtained sexually explicit pictures from a 15-year-old child and threatened to ruin her life when she refused to communicate with him.