Trucking companies experiencing shortage of drivers

A Freeborn County farm family is being honored for their dedication.More >>
Overcrowding has been a concern for many educators within RPS. The School Board will continue talks on how to solve the problem.More >>
The Rochester League of Women Voters hosted their third "voter voices" series with city council members and the mayor Tuesday night.More >>
If you ask Jeff Wagenaar what he does, he'll tell it to you straight.More >>
A 30-year old northern Iowa man convicted of sexually exploiting a child and extorting the minor has been sentenced to more than 28 years in federal prison. Prosecutors say Jason Marvets, of Eagle Grove, was sentenced Tuesday after earlier pleading guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of extortion.More >>
The Iowa Republican wrote Defense Secretary James Mattis and Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday asking a dozen questions based on issues raised in an ongoing Associated Press investigation.More >>
According to the American Trucking Association, 900,000 more drivers need to be hired across the country to meet growing demand.More >>
Sheriff's deputies are investigating a burglary in Oronoco at an antiques store, after the owner passed away. The break-in happened between March 13 after 5 p.m. and the morning of March 14 at David Billman's shop, where he also lived.More >>
After 19 years the University of Minnesota and Head Men's Hockey Coach Don Lucia have parted ways. Athletic Director Mark Coyle and Lucia announced he's stepping down but will remain with Gopher Athletics as a Special Assistant to the Athletics Director through June 30, 2019.More >>
The man arrested in a deadly double stabbing in Rochester Saturday night is now facing first degree murder charges, that's up from second degree charges he initially faced. 53 year-old Glenn Johnson made his first appearance in court on Tuesday, where was charged with first degree-premeditated murder. This charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.More >>
A Hayfield mother is preparing to bury her 10-year-old son after he didn't wake up Sunday morning. Megan Reid is trying to understand how her seemingly healthy son died in his sleep. "You think you have a healthy kid, never see any signs, and next thing you know he's gone," she said.More >>
The Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman in July turns himself in.More >>
A scam alert from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office - Sheriff Scott Rose reports on social media that three businesses and a school received scam calls Monday.More >>
The Minnesota family who won nearly $29 million dollars in the Lotto America game has come forward.More >>
New details about the tragedy that took place inside Salvation Army Castleview Apartments this weekend have been released.More >>
St. Cloud police say a 4-year-old girl suffered injuries when she was dropped by a relative from a third-story balcony.More >>
With large portions of the country preparing for heavy snow, severe storms or tornadoes on Tuesday, the first day of spring, Dairy Queen is handing out free ice cream cones.More >>
