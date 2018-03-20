Trucking companies experiencing shortage of drivers

Truck driving is a tough job, and experts say not enough people are willing to take on the challenge.

According to the American Trucking Association, 900,000 more drivers need to be hired across the country to meet growing demand.

The problem is here in Southeast Minnesota, too.

With dozens of job listings for truck drivers in the Rochester area one Goodhue trucking company says it's been waiting years to fill its vacant positions.

"I'm usually out several times per month on the road."

As President of Vieths Trucking, Darren Vieths has plenty of administrative work he could be doing, but he says he's often too busy being a truck driver.

"There's a lot of things in the office that get pushed off that should be done because I'm out on the road," he said.

His trucking company has been advertising for three open driving jobs for several years now with no luck.

"People aren't really interested in being gone from home for days or weeks at a time," Vieths said.

Not only are they competing against bigger trucking companies to hire drivers--they're fighting a major driver shortage across the country.

According to national trucking company DAT Solutions, this past January, one truck was available for every 12 loads needing to be shipped.

That shortage leads to longer wait times for deliveries.

It also means retailers are paying more to transport products, which leads to higher prices for consumers.

Vieths also blames the struggle to hire drivers on tough insurance policies.

"The insurance companies are very strict on who they allow us to hire," he said. "You have to be at least 21 years old, you have to usually have a year or two of driving experience so that puts you at 23 or 24 years old."

But he says the career can be rewarding.

"There's a lot of money that can be made if you don't mind being away from home and you have the drive to get the job done."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, truck drivers earn a median amount of about $40,000. The top 10 percent bring home about $60,000 a year.