Lucia out as U of M Men's Hockey Head Coach

After 19 years the University of Minnesota and Head Men's Hockey Coach Don Lucia have parted ways.

Athletic Director Mark Coyle and Lucia announced he's stepping down but will remain with Gopher Athletics as a Special Assistant to the Athletics Director through June 30, 2019.

The announcement comes two days after the Gophers missed the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in the last 10 years.

Lucia's 457 wins are the most in program history, an average of 24 wins a season over his tenure at Minnesota. Lucia came to the 'State of Hockey' from Colorado College in 1999 taking over for the retired Doug Woog; his teams have raised 14 Championship banners which includes eight regular-season Conference Crowns as well as four Conference Tournament Titles.

Lucia guided five Gopher teams to the Frozen Four and won back-to-back National Championships in 2002 and 2003.

Since 1972 there have only been four Head Hockey Coaches at the 'U'--Herb Brooks, Brad Buetow, Woog and Lucia.

"I don't think it was any one thing i think pretty much i knew the last month or two even when things were going well we thought we were going to be in the NCAA," said Lucia. "So this really has nothing to do with missing the NCAA or anything like that in my mind I kind of where I was at a few weeks back."

Athletic Director Mark Coyle said he's already started to identify some coaching candidates and that the University will move forward in a process that is efficient but has set no timetable to announce a new head coach.