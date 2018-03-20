Sheriff's deputies investigate Oronoco antique burglary after owner passed away

Sheriff's deputies are investigating a burglary in Oronoco at an antiques store, after the owner passed away.

The break-in happened between March 13 after 5 p.m. and the morning of March 14 at David Billman's shop, where he also lived.

A family relative tells us the deadbolts on the door were broken during a welfare check on Billman.

Before the family had a chance to replace the door and locks, they had backed up a truck against the door to stop anyone from getting in.

But that didn't stop a burglar from going under the truck and getting inside the building, stealing several items, including a Stihl Chainsaw, an Eagle Claw Fly Rod Set in a grey hard plastic case, three leather jackets and many antique hand-carved canes.

A spokesman for the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said investigators are still working on the case and have the name of a suspect.