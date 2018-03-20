Man arrested in deadly double stabbing in Rochester now faces first degree murder charges

According to the American Trucking Association, 900,000 more drivers need to be hired across the country to meet growing demand.More >>
According to the American Trucking Association, 900,000 more drivers need to be hired across the country to meet growing demand.More >>
Sheriff's deputies are investigating a burglary in Oronoco at an antiques store, after the owner passed away. The break-in happened between March 13 after 5 p.m. and the morning of March 14 at David Billman's shop, where he also lived.More >>
Sheriff's deputies are investigating a burglary in Oronoco at an antiques store, after the owner passed away. The break-in happened between March 13 after 5 p.m. and the morning of March 14 at David Billman's shop, where he also lived.More >>
After 19 years the University of Minnesota and Head Men's Hockey Coach Don Lucia have parted ways. Athletic Director Mark Coyle and Lucia announced he's stepping down but will remain with Gopher Athletics as a Special Assistant to the Athletics Director through June 30, 2019.More >>
After 19 years the University of Minnesota and Head Men's Hockey Coach Don Lucia have parted ways. Athletic Director Mark Coyle and Lucia announced he's stepping down but will remain with Gopher Athletics as a Special Assistant to the Athletics Director through June 30, 2019.More >>
The man arrested in a deadly double stabbing in Rochester Saturday night is now facing first degree murder charges, that's up from second degree charges he initially faced. 53 year-old Glenn Johnson made his first appearance in court on Tuesday, where was charged with first degree-premeditated murder. This charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.More >>
The man arrested in a deadly double stabbing in Rochester Saturday night is now facing first degree murder charges, that's up from second degree charges he initially faced. 53 year-old Glenn Johnson made his first appearance in court on Tuesday, where was charged with first degree-premeditated murder. This charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.More >>
A Freeborn County farm family is being honored for their dedication.More >>
A Freeborn County farm family is being honored for their dedication.More >>
Mower County Sheriff Terese Amazi is not seeking a fifth term.More >>
Mower County Sheriff Terese Amazi is not seeking a fifth term.More >>
The Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman in July turns himself in.More >>
The Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman in July turns himself in.More >>
Less than 24 hours after two residents at the Salvation Army's Castleview Apartments were stabbed to death, the scene has become a place to remember the victims.More >>
Less than 24 hours after two residents at the Salvation Army's Castleview Apartments were stabbed to death, the scene has become a place to remember the victims.More >>
The death of an 8-year-old boy who was struck by a snowmobile has spurred Minnesota legislators to advance a bill that would make drunk driving an offense no matter the vehicle being operated.More >>
The death of an 8-year-old boy who was struck by a snowmobile has spurred Minnesota legislators to advance a bill that would make drunk driving an offense no matter the vehicle being operated.More >>
With large portions of the country preparing for heavy snow, severe storms or tornadoes on Tuesday, the first day of spring, Dairy Queen is handing out free ice cream cones.More >>
With large portions of the country preparing for heavy snow, severe storms or tornadoes on Tuesday, the first day of spring, Dairy Queen is handing out free ice cream cones.More >>
A Hayfield mother is preparing to bury her 10-year-old son after he didn't wake up Sunday morning. Megan Reid is trying to understand how her seemingly healthy son died in his sleep. "You think you have a healthy kid, never see any signs, and next thing you know he's gone," she said.More >>
A Hayfield mother is preparing to bury her 10-year-old son after he didn't wake up Sunday morning. Megan Reid is trying to understand how her seemingly healthy son died in his sleep. "You think you have a healthy kid, never see any signs, and next thing you know he's gone," she said.More >>
A scam alert from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office - Sheriff Scott Rose reports on social media that three businesses and a school received scam calls Monday.More >>
A scam alert from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office - Sheriff Scott Rose reports on social media that three businesses and a school received scam calls Monday.More >>
The Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman in July turns himself in.More >>
The Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman in July turns himself in.More >>
New details about the tragedy that took place inside Salvation Army Castleview Apartments this weekend have been released.More >>
New details about the tragedy that took place inside Salvation Army Castleview Apartments this weekend have been released.More >>
The Minnesota family who won nearly $29 million dollars in the Lotto America game has come forward.More >>
The Minnesota family who won nearly $29 million dollars in the Lotto America game has come forward.More >>
St. Cloud police say a 4-year-old girl suffered injuries when she was dropped by a relative from a third-story balcony.More >>
St. Cloud police say a 4-year-old girl suffered injuries when she was dropped by a relative from a third-story balcony.More >>
With large portions of the country preparing for heavy snow, severe storms or tornadoes on Tuesday, the first day of spring, Dairy Queen is handing out free ice cream cones.More >>
With large portions of the country preparing for heavy snow, severe storms or tornadoes on Tuesday, the first day of spring, Dairy Queen is handing out free ice cream cones.More >>