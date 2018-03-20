Freeborn County Farm Family Honored

A Freeborn County farm family is being honored for their dedication. People involved in farming gathered at the Fair Lane Building at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds Tuesday for the annual Agriculture Lunch and Farm Family of the Year Recognition. The award is given out to someone who has shown excellence in their farm operation. The Freeborn County Chamber of commerce has been awarding people in Freeborn County for 13 years. Family farmers are those typically recognized, and this year's winners were corn and soybean growers David and Becky Ausen.

"We have a son in law and daughter that would like to help us out in the operation and they live a mile down the road and are getting pretty much integrated in the farm right now," explains David Ausen, "We hope that continues and to someday possibly pass it on to them."

Chamber officials say good yields and good practices are figured into why people get this nomination. The Ausens have been recognized for keeping farming in their family for a long time.

"They have a long history with their farm operation," says Chamber Interim Director Tom Newell, "They are multigenerational and they have another generation that still works with the farm."

The Ausens feel honored by the award, but say there are plenty of people in Freeborn County who are very deserving. They add that Freeborn County is their home and their farm has been in their family for 160 years.