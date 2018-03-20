No Fifth Term For Mower County Sheriff

The man arrested in a deadly double stabbing in Rochester Saturday night is now facing first degree murder charges, that's up from second degree charges he initially faced. 53 year-old Glenn Johnson made his first appearance in court on Tuesday, where was charged with first degree-premeditated murder. This charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.More >>
A Freeborn County farm family is being honored for their dedication.More >>
Mower County Sheriff Terese Amazi is not seeking a fifth term.More >>
The Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman in July turns himself in.More >>
Less than 24 hours after two residents at the Salvation Army's Castleview Apartments were stabbed to death, the scene has become a place to remember the victims.More >>
The death of an 8-year-old boy who was struck by a snowmobile has spurred Minnesota legislators to advance a bill that would make drunk driving an offense no matter the vehicle being operated.More >>
With large portions of the country preparing for heavy snow, severe storms or tornadoes on Tuesday, the first day of spring, Dairy Queen is handing out free ice cream cones.More >>
Some Minnesota lawmakers are renewing efforts to punish protest organizers when their event leads to property damage.More >>
If you live in Northeast Rochester you may have wondered about smoke in the air this morning.More >>
A scam alert from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office - Sheriff Scott Rose reports on social media that three businesses and a school received scam calls Monday.More >>
A Hayfield mother is preparing to bury her 10-year-old son after he didn't wake up Sunday morning. Megan Reid is trying to understand how her seemingly healthy son died in his sleep. "You think you have a healthy kid, never see any signs, and next thing you know he's gone," she said.More >>
New details about the tragedy that took place inside Salvation Army Castleview Apartments this weekend have been released.More >>
The Minnesota family who won nearly $29 million dollars in the Lotto America game has come forward.More >>
St. Cloud police say a 4-year-old girl suffered injuries when she was dropped by a relative from a third-story balcony.More >>
With large portions of the country preparing for heavy snow, severe storms or tornadoes on Tuesday, the first day of spring, Dairy Queen is handing out free ice cream cones.More >>
