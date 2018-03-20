No Fifth Term For Mower County Sheriff

Mower County is going to be getting a new sheriff soon. The person currently holding that job isn't going to be seeking the position again this year.

Terese Amazi has served as Mower County's sheriff since 2002. She began her career as a jailer. She's worked as a deputy, training officer, investigator and chief deputy before running for sheriff. Amazi is now announcing that she's not seeking a fifth term as sheriff.

"I consider it an honor. But I think 30 years is plenty and it's time to retire," says Amazi, "That's my decision and certainly many things have weighed into that but having served 30 years, that's my decision not to seek a fifth term this year."

Amazi plans to complete her term and will leave office around January 2nd or so.

Sheriff Amazi says she has heard of at least one person who plans on throwing their name in the hat for her position and she wishes everyone seeking the position the best of luck.

Otherwise, she says she plans to enjoy some fishing during her retirement.