Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Australian woman turns himself in, no word on charges

Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Australian woman turns himself in

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.

The Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman in July turns himself in.

Officer Mohamed Noor turned himself Tuesday morning. He is accused of fatally shooting Justine Damond in July.

The Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman will be discussing the situation at a news conference today in Minneapolis. The news conference starts at 2:30 p.m. The conference is being live streamed here.

