Smoke in NE Rochester came from a residential controlled burn

If you live in Northeast Rochester you may have wondered about smoke in the air this morning.

We can tell you the fire you were smelling, was a residential controlled burn. Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, smoke could be seen from the Shannon Oaks neighborhood.

We sent a crew to the area to check it out and learned on the scene that it was a controlled burn.

The burn was happening on 1876 Haverhill Road Northeast, just east of the Shannon Oaks neighborhood