Dodge County Sheriff shares phone scam alert

The Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman in July turns himself in.More >>
Some Minnesota lawmakers are renewing efforts to punish protest organizers when their event leads to property damage.More >>
If you live in Northeast Rochester you may have wondered about smoke in the air this morning.More >>
A scam alert from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office - Sheriff Scott Rose reports on social media that three businesses and a school received scam calls Monday.More >>
A group of high school students briefly shut down a Minnesota Senate committee hearing by calling on lawmakers address gun violence in schools.More >>
Members of the Des Moines City Council have rejected a financial aid package sought by one of them.More >>
Prosecutors have charged a hairstylist at a downtown Minneapolis salon with groping a client during a haircut and calling his action "a nice tip."More >>
The Minnesota family who won nearly $29 million dollars in the Lotto America game has come forward.More >>
New details about the tragedy that took place inside Salvation Army Castleview Apartments this weekend have been released.More >>
A Hayfield mother is preparing to bury her 10-year-old son after he didn't wake up Sunday morning. Megan Reid is trying to understand how her seemingly healthy son died in his sleep. "You think you have a healthy kid, never see any signs, and next thing you know he's gone," she said.More >>
Less than 24 hours after two residents at the Salvation Army's Castleview Apartments were stabbed to death, the scene has become a place to remember the victims.More >>
A crisis response counseling program begins Monday at Hayfield Schools, after a 10-year-old boy died at his home unexpectedly Sunday morning. Just before 11:30 a.m., the Dodge County Sheriff's office responded to a report of a young male, found in bed unresponsive with CPR in progress. Hayfield Fire and Ambulance rushed to the scene. Lifesaving efforts were not successful. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The Olmsted County Medical Examiner's office ...More >>
St. Cloud police say a 4-year-old girl suffered injuries when she was dropped by a relative from a third-story balcony.More >>
Two major developments have been up for discussion tonight, the bloom towers and the hotel Carlton. As for the Bloom Towers project, the Conditional Use Permit was approved with some conditions.More >>
The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is asking for your help after having low numbers in their inventory.More >>
