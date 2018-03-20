Fatal shooting witness in custody on assault charges

A Rochester man lands in the Olmsted County jail for a second time in about a week, after he was involved in last week's deadly shooting investigation.

Deante Stanifer will not face charges following the shooting death of a Rochester man last Monday, but he's now looking at domestic assault charges.

Rochester police say Stanifer was arrested for allegedly attacking a female family member at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex on the 900 block of 41st St. NW. He came home intoxicated, broke a mirror, and grabbed her by the neck preventing her from breathing, per police.

Officers say after he was arrested, Stanifer kicked and banged his head inside the squad car.

According to court records, Stanifer fled the scene on foot moments before Ahmed Al Naddf was shot in the chest with a .22 caliber handgun.

He was arrested later that night in connection to the shooting, but was released later in the week.